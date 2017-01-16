MENU
33
Watch Live

      Top Stories

      Clutch Rodgers leads Packers past rallying Cowboys, 34-31

      vertical_teaser_1
      vertical_teaser_2
      vertical_teaser_3

      Contests & promotions

      The CW
      mytv_embed

      Trending

      title

      title

      title

      title

      title

      Offbeat

      VIDEO: Ice-skater propels himself across lake using chainsaw

      VIDEO: Ice-skater propels himself across lake using chainsaw new

      Deputies: Man accused of threatening wife with 'homemade medieval weapon'

      Deputies: Man accused of threatening wife with 'homemade medieval weapon'

      Watch: Gentle snow-covered river shines under the moonlight

      Watch: Gentle snow-covered river shines under the moonlight new

      The Leave Me Alone sweater is what introverts have been waiting for

      The Leave Me Alone sweater is what introverts have been waiting for

      This beer is made specifically for drinking in the shower

      This beer is made specifically for drinking in the shower

      See It, Send It

      Share, Post, Explore

      View & Upload Photos

      QUICK LINKS

      INFORMATION

      San Antonio, TX
      ©   Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

      ©   | Portions are ©  Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.

      KMYS CW35 provides entertainment programming from the CW network to the San Antonio, Texas area, including New Braunfels, Seguin, San Marcos, Boeme, Kerrville, La Vernia, Floresville, Poteet, Lytle, Hondo, Uvalde, Comfort, Canyon Lake, Schertz, Leon Springs, Leon Valley, Alamo Heights, Macdona, Castroville, Lakehills, Adkins and St Hedwig, Texas.

      component-footer-debug-v1-01