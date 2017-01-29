vertical_teaser_1
vertical_teaser_2
vertical_teaser_3
mytv_embed
© | Portions are © Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
KMYS CW35 provides entertainment programming from the CW network to the San Antonio, Texas area, including New Braunfels, Seguin, San Marcos, Boeme, Kerrville, La Vernia, Floresville, Poteet, Lytle, Hondo, Uvalde, Comfort, Canyon Lake, Schertz, Leon Springs, Leon Valley, Alamo Heights, Macdona, Castroville, Lakehills, Adkins and St Hedwig, Texas.